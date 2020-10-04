Football: Aston Villa stun Liverpool with 7-2 rout

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Aston Villa hammered Liverpool 7-2 in an English Premier League match Sunday.

Playing at Birmingham's Villa Park, English forward Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick to lead his team to victory.

John McGinn, Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish (2) were among the other scorers for Aston Villa.

Liverpool's two goals came from Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, but his efforts weren’t enough to secure a win for his team.

It marked the first time that Liverpool conceded seven goals in a match since 1963, when they were beaten by Tottenham 7-2.

Aston Villa climbed to second place with nine points while Liverpool remained in fifth spot with the same number of points.