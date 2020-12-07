Football: Balotelli joins lower division club Monza

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Italian second-tier football division Serie B club Monza on Monday signed Mario Balotelli on free transfer.

In an online statement, the club said the Italian forward signed a contract with Monza until June 30, 2021.

Balotelli, 30, will wear the no. 45 jersey.

He last played for Serie A club Brescia to score five goals in 19 matches.

In summer 2020, he left Brescia to be a free agent.

Balotelli previously played for Italian archrivals Inter Milan and AC Milan, England's Manchester City and Liverpool, and French clubs Nice and Olympique Marseille.

He helped Inter win the 2010 UEFA Champions League title.

Balotelli was the 2012 English champion with Manchester City.

Separately, he appeared for the Italian national team in the UEFA EURO 2012 and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.