Football: Barcelona defender suffers calf injury

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Spanish La Liga side Barcelona announced Saturday that French defender Samuel Umtiti has suffered an injury on his right calf.

"@samumtiti has a right calf injury. His progress will determine his availability for the coming workouts," the club said on Twitter.

Joining Barca from France Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon in 2016, he has scored two goals and one assists in 114 appearances for the Spanish club.

Umtiti, 26, also helped France clinch the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.