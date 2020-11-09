Football: Bayern's Joshua Kimmich undergoes surgery

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Bayern Munich's midfielder Joshua Kimmich underwent surgery on his meniscus after he was injured in Saturday's Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund.

“Joshua Kimmich, 25, underwent successful surgery on his right lateral meniscus on Sunday evening. The FC Bayern medical department expects the midfielder to be available again in January.“ Bayern Munich said in a statement on Sunday.

Kimmich was subbed off in the 36th minute of the match when Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 at Signal Iduna Park.

German international made a great start to season with three goals and seven assists in 11 matches.