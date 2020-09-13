Football: Besiktas beat Trabzonspor 3-1 at away game

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Besiktas defeated Trabzonspor 3-1 in a Turkish Super Lig match on Sunday.

The Black-Eagles scored the opener with Tyler Boyd's goal in the 29th minute at the Medical Park Stadium.

In the 64th minute, Bernard Mensah scored his teams' second goal from the penalty spot, while Jeremain Lens found a goal in the 74th minute.

Trabzonspor’s Abdulkadir Omur scored in the 86th minute, making it 3-1.

The home team's Flavio Medeiros da Silva was sent off after receiving a red card.

Results in Super Lig

Friday:

Caykur Rizespor – Fenerbahce: 1-2

Saturday:

Sivasspor- Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 0-2

Fatih Karagumruk – BTC Turk Yeni Malatyaspor: 3-0

Goztepe – Yukatel Denizlispor: 5-1

Sunday:

MKE Ankaragucu – BB Erzurumspor: 1-2

HK Kayserispor – Kasimpasa: 1-0

Antalyaspor – Genclerbirligi: 2-0