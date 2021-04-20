Football: Besiktas draw goalless with Sivasspor

By Emre Asikci
ISTANBUL (AA) – Besiktas shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Demir Grup Sivasspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on Tuesday.
Neither team could break the deadlock for 90 minutes at Sivas's Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium.
Despite an away draw, Besiktas remained atop the standings with 72 points while Sivasspor moved to eighth place with 51 points.
– Tuesday's results:
Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Genclerbirligi: 2-2
Caykur Rizespor – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 5-3
Fatih Karagumruk – Goztepe: 1-1
Demir Grup Sivasspor – Besiktas : 0-0
Atakas Hatayspor – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 3-2