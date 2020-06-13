Football: Besiktas suffer defeat to Antalyaspor

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas suffered a shocking defeat to Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park in their first Super Lig match after the league resumed play after halting activities due to the coronavirus.

The away team took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Sinan Gumus and Amilton.

In the second half, Adem Ljajic came off the bench to score for Besiktas in the 68th minute but efforts failed to capture a point in the rest of match.

Antalyaspor boosted its points to 33 while Besiktas collected 44 points in 27 matches, 12 points behind leaders Trabzonspor.

Turkish Super Lig restarted from coronavirus measures Friday following the suspension of the league in March.

Matches are played without fans.

Saturday results in the Super Lig:

Medipol Basaksehir – Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 2-0

Besiktas – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 1-2

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor – Kasimpasa: 1-2