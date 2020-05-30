Football: Besiktas to fill stands with pics of fans

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas launched a cardboard fan project, “Our Spirit is Enough,” for matches that will be played without fans in attendance.

"As you all know, due to COVID-19, the Super League matches will be played behind closed doors without spectators. However, to avoid games in an 'empty' Vodafone Park, we will put cardboard cutouts of our supporters in the stands," Besiktas said on its website. "Therefore, send your photo and ₺129 ($18.91) for your own cardboard cutout to support Besiktas during home games and make your !”

The Black-Eagles said it will implement the fan project for matches against Antalyaspor, Konyaspor, Kasimpasa and Fenerbahce.

The coronavirus pandemic forced Turkey to suspend nationwide competitions in March.

The football federation announced May 28 that top-tier Super Lig games would resume June 12.

Fenerbahce will take on Trabzonspor on June 16 and Aytemiz Alanyaspor will play June 18 against Fraport-TAV Antalyaspor.

Five substitutes option will be allowed in Super Lig and Turkish Cup matches.