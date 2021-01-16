Football: Borussia Dortmund, Mainz 05 game end in draw

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Borussia Dortmund on Saturday drew with Mainz 05 1-1 in their German top-tier football league game.

The visiting side's Levin Oztunali broke the deadlock in the 57th minute at Signal Iduna Park.

But Thomas Meunier leveled the score in minute 73.

Borussia Dortmund remained in the fourth spot with 29 points, while Mainz 05 climbed to the 17th place with seven points in the standings.

– Wolfsburg draw with RB Leipzig

Wolfsburg drew with RB Leipzig with a 2-2 score at Volkswagen Arena on matchday 16.

The away club found the goals with Nordi Mukiele and Willi Orban, while the home side's goal came from Wout Weghorst and Renato Steffen.

Wolfsburg stayed in the sixth place with 26 points as RB Leipzig are in the second place with 32 points.​​​​​​​