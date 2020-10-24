Football: Chelsea play to goalless draw in Manchester

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Chelsea managed a 0-0 draw Saturday against Manchester United in an away match in the English Premier League.

Playing at Manchester's Old Trafford, both teams were unable to break the deadlock for 90 minutes.

The team from London has nine points and jumped to sixth place in the standings as Manchester United stayed in the 15th spot with seven points.

In the other late game Saturday, Liverpool beat Sheffield United 2-1.

Sheffield United scored the opener with Sander Berge's penalty kick in the 13th minute at Anfield Stadium.

The Reds' goals came from Roberto Firmino in the 41st minute and Diogo Jota in the 64th minute.

Liverpool jumped to second place with 13 points. Sheffield United remained in the 19th spot with just one point.