Football: Chelsea sign Kai Havertz

ANKARA (AA) – English Premier League club Chelsea signed Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen to a multiyear deal.

''The Blues have completed the signing of our second German international this summer with Kai Havertz putting his signature on a five-year contract,'' the club said Friday.

Havertz said he always wanted to play for a top team.

''I am very happy and proud to be here. For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!''

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia praised Havertz as one of the most talented players for his age.

''Kai is one of the best players of his age in world football, so we are very happy that his future lies at Chelsea. He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side and he is an exciting, dynamic talent. We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins,'' said Granovskaia.

Regarded as one of the best young players in the world, Havertz, 21, scored 46 goals and had 31 assists in 150 matches for Bayer Leverkusen since his debut in October 2016.

Havertz also played seven matches for the German national team.