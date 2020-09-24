Football: Diego Godin joins Italian team Cagliari

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Italian Serie A club Cagliari acquired Uruguayan football player Diego Godin on Thursday.

"Cagliari Calcio are pleased to announce the signing of Diego Godin: the great defender from Uruguay joins Cagliari on a permanent deal until June 30th, 2023," Cagliari said in a statement.

The 34-year-old central defender previously played for Uruguay's Cerro and Club Nacional teams, Spanish clubs Villarreal and Atletico Madrid and Italy's Inter Milan.

He was a longtime Atletico Madrid player (2010-2019), helping "Los Rojiblancos," or The Red and Whites, win two UEFA Europa League titles in 2012 and 2018.

Godin also helped Atletico win La Liga for the 2013-2014 season.

Separately, he won the 2011 Copa America with the Uruguayan national team.

Last season, Godin made 36 appearances and scored two goals for Inter Milan.