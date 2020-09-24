Football: Diego Godin joins Italian team Cagliari

Yazan:
Alaturka Online
-

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Italian Serie A club Cagliari acquired Uruguayan football player Diego Godin on Thursday.

"Cagliari Calcio are pleased to announce the signing of Diego Godin: the great defender from Uruguay joins Cagliari on a permanent deal until June 30th, 2023," Cagliari said in a statement.

The 34-year-old central defender previously played for Uruguay's Cerro and Club Nacional teams, Spanish clubs Villarreal and Atletico Madrid and Italy's Inter Milan.

He was a longtime Atletico Madrid player (2010-2019), helping "Los Rojiblancos," or The Red and Whites, win two UEFA Europa League titles in 2012 and 2018.

Godin also helped Atletico win La Liga for the 2013-2014 season.

Separately, he won the 2011 Copa America with the Uruguayan national team.

Last season, Godin made 36 appearances and scored two goals for Inter Milan.

Advertisements

ALATURKA AİLESİ ÜYELERİ NE DİYOR?