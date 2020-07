By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – English left-back Leighton Baines retired on Sunday at age 35.

Baines began his senior career at Wigan Athletic in 2002 before joining Liverpool's Everton.

Seen one of the greatest defenders in the club's history, Baines scored 39 goals and made 67 assists in 420 matches for Everton from 2007 to 2020.

Baines played 573 matches during his club career while also making 30 appearances for the English national team.