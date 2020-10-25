Football: Fenerbahce beat Trabzonspor 3-1 in Istanbul

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Fenerbahce defeated Trabzonspor 3-1 to increase their points to 14 on Sunday in matchday six of the Turkish Super Lig.

In the first half of the match, Trabzonspor scored the opener with forward Benik Afobe's close-range shot in the 23rd minute.

The first half ended 1-0 at Istanbul's Ulker Stadium.

Fenerbahce managed to equalize in the 51st minute after Trabzonspor defender Serkan Asan's own goal, while four minutes later, Enner Valencia gave his team the lead, making it 2-1.

In the 72nd minute, Senegalese forward Papiss Cisse's close-range header increased the lead to 3-1 for the Yellow-Canaries.

Having 14 points, Fenerbahce stayed in second place, while Trabzonspor slipped to 17th spot with five points.