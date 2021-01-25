Football: Fenerbahce reveal Mesut Ozil transfer fee

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – After joining Turkish side Fenerbahce, midfielder Mesut Ozil will not technically get a salary for the rest of this season, but he is due for a handsome signing fee, the club confirmed Monday.

Fenerbahce said on the public disclosure platform that the club would pay Ozil a total of €9 million ($10.9 million) during the three-and-a-half-year contract, adding that he will also get a signing fee of €550,000.

Last week the German midfielder of Turkish descent confirmed the move to the Istanbul club.

Ozil previously made appearances for European giants such as Germany's Schalke 04, Spain's Real Madrid, and England's Arsenal.

The 32-year-old led Real Madrid to clinch a Spanish La Liga title, a Spanish Cup, and a Spanish Super Cup.

He also played a critical role with Arsenal, which won four FA Cup trophies and reached the UEFA Europa League final in a span of just six years.