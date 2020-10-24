Football: Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Galatasaray beat Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-1 on Saturday evening in week six of the Turkish Super Lig.

The visiting team took the lead in the 21st minute as Emre Kilinc scored the opener at Erzurum's Kazim Karabekir Stadium.

The home side was awarded a penalty following a video assistant referee (VAR) review in the 45th minute.

Lithuanian midfielder Arvydas Novikovas successfully converted the penalty kick, equalizing the score 1-1.

The Lions found their second goal with Colombian star Radamel Falcao in the 64th minute.

In the 73rd minute, Galatasaray were down to 10 men on the pitch as Falcao was sent off after fouling Erzurumspor's Hasan Hatipoglu.

The game ended with a 2-1 score in Erzurum.

Following this result, The Lions had their first win after three weeks in Turkish Super Lig.

Their latest victory was against Medipol Basaksehir on matchday two.

The third-place Galatasaray increased their points to 10, while eight-place Erzurumspor currently have seven points.

– Medipol Basaksehir hammer Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Medipol Basaksehir toppled 10-man Antalyaspor 5-1 at Istanbul's Basaksehir Fatih Terim.

Edin Visca (2), Irfan Can Kahveci, Enzo Crivelli and Giuliano de Paula's goals sealed a comfortable victory for the Istanbul side.

Antalyaspor's sole goal was netted by German star Lukas Podolski in the 14th minute.

Brazilian midfielder Amilton Minervino da Silva got a red card in the 41st minute.

Basaksehir are in the 10th spot with seven points as Antalyaspor are in the sixth spot with eight points.