Football: Galatasaray chairman undergoes brain surgery

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Galatasaray chairman Mustafa Cengiz underwent brain surgery Thursday, the Turkish football club announced on social media.

"Our president Mustafa Cengiz has been taken to intensive care unit after a successful brain surgery today and will be kept under medical observation for a while," Galatasaray tweeted.

The Istanbul club said Cengiz is doing well following the operation.

Galatasaray said Tuesday that Cengiz would face a series of operations following medical tests after he was rushed to a hospital complaining of weakness and weight loss.

He has been president of Galatasaray since 2018, winning back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles beginning that year.