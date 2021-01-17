Football: Galatasaray goalie to return to pitch

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim announced Sunday that goalkeeper Fernando Muslera will return to playing.

In a postgame interview with beIN Sports Turkey, Terim said Muslera would make an appearance in next week's Super Lig match against Yukatel Denizlispor.

In June last year, the 34-year-old goalie collided with Caykur Rizespor's Czech forward Milan Skoda during a league match.

He sustained a tibula and fibula (tib-fib) fracture and immediately underwent surgery.

Muslera, an integral part of Galatasaray and a fan favorite, joined the Istanbul club in the summer of 2011.

He made 361 appearances for his club and has been a five-time Turkish champion with Galatasaray (2012, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019).

Muslera has also represented his native Uruguay 116 times since 2009.