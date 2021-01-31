Football: Galatasaray set to sign Yedlin, Fernandes

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Galatasaray football club is set to complete the signings of US right-back DeAndre Yedlin and Portuguese central midfielder Gedson Fernandes on Sunday.

The Istanbul team said on Twitter that it started official talks with Yedlin and his club in England, Newcastle United to sign the 27-year-old.

In another tweet, Galatasaray said that it kicked off transfer talks with Fernandes and his club Benfica of Portugal.

Galatasaray announced the loan of the 22-year-old midfielder from Benfica.

Yedlin has been playing for Newcastle United since 2016.

The US international scored three goals and 11 assists in 125 appearances for Newcastle United.

Fernandes helped Benfica win the 2019 Portuguese top-tier Liga NOS title.

He tallied three goals and three assists in 59 appearances for Benfica.

A Benfica product, Fernandes was loaned to England's Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

This season he did not play for the Spurs in the English Premier League and the UEFA Europa League campaigns.