Football: Galatasaray suffer shock defeat to Hatayspor

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Galatasaray suffered a stunning 3-0 road loss to the 10-man Atakas Hataysporin a Turkish Super Lig football game on Saturday.

The home side's Senegalese forward Mame Biram Diouf opened the scoring in the 21st minute at Antakya Ataturk Stadium.

Atakas Hatayspor doubled the lead when Portuguese midfielder Ruben Ribeiro made a classy long shot in the 29th minute.

Mame Biram Diouf netted twice to make the score 3-0 in the 72nd minute.

In the 79th minute, Hataypor's Bulgarian defender Strahil Popov received a straight red card after he brought down Henry Onyekuru outside the penalty box.

Following this huge victory, sixth-place Atakas Hatayspor increased their points to 49 on the matchday 32.

– Super Lig fixtures & results:

Saturday:

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Goztepe: 1-0

Caykur Rizespor – Fatih Karagumruk: 0-0

Demir Grup Sivasspor – Trabzonspor: 0-0

Atakas Hatayspor – Galatasaray: 3-0

Sunday:

Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor

MKE Ankaragucu – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor

Medipol Basaksehir – Yeni Malatyaspor

Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Genclerbirligi

Kasimpasa – Besiktas

Monday:

Fenerbahce – Yukatel Denizlispor​​​​​​​