Football: Galatasaray to being selling face masks

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Galatasaray is set to sell breathable face masks in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Turkish football powerhouse said late Friday.

"Masks will be available on [the club's] online store 'http://gsstore.org' on Monday, meanwhile they will be in all of our shops on Wednesday," the official store of Galatasaray, GSStore, said on Twitter.

The team did not disclose a price for the new product.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose to 4,489 Friday with 28 additional fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

A total of 1,141 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 162,120, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.