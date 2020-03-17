Football games in Hungary suspended over COVID-19 fears

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) on Tuesday postponed all football matches as the new coronavirus known as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country.

"Due to the current, serious, nationwide health situation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ)'s Executive Committee has, with immediate effect, temporarily postponed every competitive football fixture under its jurisdiction until an updated decision is reached," the federation said in a statement.

The MLSZ also advised that all sporting activities, such as training sessions should be postponed over the coronavirus outbreak.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 152 countries and territories. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of 188,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,400, while over 80,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 100,000 — 94% mild and 6% in critical condition.