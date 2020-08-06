Football: Gokhan Gonul returns to Fenerbahce

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish football side Fenerbahce announced Thursday that Gokhan Gonul returned to the club after four years.

The Yellow Canaries said that Gonul signed a one-year contract with an option for another season.

Gonul, 35, played for Fenerbahce from 2007 to 2016 and helped the team win two Super Lig titles, two Turkish Cup trophies, and three Turkish Super Cup titles.

Turkish right-back previously played for Genclerbirligi and Besiktas.

Fenerbahce wished him success for his future career in the club.