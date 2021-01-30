Football: Hatayspor trounce Basaksehir 5-1 in Super Lig

By Hilmi Sever

ISTANBUL (AA) – Atakas Hatayspor hammered the 2020 Turkish champions Medipol Basaksehir 5-1 in a Saturday Super Lig match.

Gabonese forward Aaron Boupendza and Senegalese forward Mame Diouf scored two goals each for the visitors Hatayspor in dominant win in Istanbul.

Hatayspor's Nigerian winger David Akintola scored from penalty.

Basaksehir were 5-0 behind until the minute 80 but Mohammed Kamara from Liberia scored an own goal to console the home team.

However Hatayspor secured the 5-1 win.

Promoted to the Turkish Super Lig this season, Hatayspor boosted their points to 35 in standings. They are in the fifth position.

The losing team Basaksehir now have 24 points to be in the 15th spot.

In the next fixture Basaksehir will visit Galatasaray. Hatayspor will face Fenerbahce at home.

Basaksehir defensive midfielder Mehmet Topal faced an injury in the first half and left the pitch on Saturday.

Nigerian midfielder Okechukwu Azubuike checked in to replace 34-year-old Topal.