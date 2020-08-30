Football: Ibrahimovic announces his return to Milan

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to Serie A club Milan on Sunday.

''Finally, everything's sorted out and I could come back to where [I] feel at home, now we have to work and push on,'' he said in a video posted by Milan.

''We did very well over the last six months but we did not win anything. This season I am here from the start so we need to continue what we have done, working hard and making sacrifices to achieve our objectives.''

The 38-year-old forward is expected to sign a one-year contract with Milan.

Ibrahimovic moved to Milan for a second time on a six-month contract in the winter transfer window as he scored 11 goals in 20 appearances for the Italian club last season.