Football: Juventus draw with Torino 2-2 in Turin derby

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Juventus drew with Torino 2-2 in the Turin derby on Saturday in an Italian Serie A match.

Antonio Sanabria scored twice for Torino, while Juventus found goals by Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo at Olympic Grande Torino Stadium.

Fourth-place Juventus with 56 points are now 12 points behind league leader Inter Milan on matchday 29.

Inter Milan defeated Bologna 1-0 as the only goal came from Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku in minute 31 at Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

Inter are atop the Serie A with 68 points.