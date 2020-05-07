Football: Koeman feels fit after heart procedure

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Ronald Koeman, head coach of the Dutch national football team, said Thursday he was feeling better after cardiac catheterization.

"Meanwhile I feel fit as a fiddle again. And that means that I will be back giving it my all, as soon as the ball starts rolling again," Koeman tweeted.

The 57-year-old underwent the heart procedure last Sunday.

"That was a bit of a scare, last weekend. For myself, of course, but especially for my family, and for my friends," Koeman added, saying the doctors helped him recover.

He also thanked everyone for their messages of support.

Koeman managed many clubs, including Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Portugal's Benfica, Spanish club Valencia, and English Premier League teams Southampton and Everton.

He was one of the most important football players of his generation, appearing as central defender for Ajax, PSV, Feyenoord, and Spanish powerhouse Barcelona.

Koeman won the 1988 European Championship largely known as the UEFA EURO 88 with the Netherlands, the country's sole major title.