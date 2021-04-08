Football: Lazio manager contracts coronavirus

By Baris Seckin

ROME (AA) – Italian football club Lazio's manager Simone Inzaghi has contracted the coronavirus, his wife said on late Wednesday.

Gaia Lucariello Inzaghi said on Instagram that the whole family, including Simone, tested positive for the coronavirus.

She added that they were in good health and are in isolation.

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reported that Inzaghi is asymptomatic, and said that he will have another COVID-19 test.

On Wednesday, Lazio had announced that a member of the technical staff tested positive for the virus, without revealing the name of the person.

* Writing by Can Erozden.