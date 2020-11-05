Football: Leipzig beat 9-man Paris Saint-Germain 2-1

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Germany's RB Leipzig defeated French club Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Wednesday in a Champions League Group H match.

Argentine star Angel Di Maria gave PSG an early lead in the sixth minute at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena.

But Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku equalized in the 41st minute.

Swedish forward Emil Forsberg converted a penalty in the 57th minute and the match ended 2-1.

Also, PSG's Idrissa Gueye and Presnel Kimpembe were shown the red card in the second half.

With the result, RB Leipzig jumped to second place with six points while PSG slipped to third spot with three points.

*Results:

– Group A

Lokomotiv Moscow – Atletico Madrid: 1-1

Salzburg – Bayern Munich: 2-6

– Group B

Shakhtar Donetsk – Borussia Monchengladbach: 0-6

Real Madrid – Inter Milan: 3-2

– Group C

Manchester City – Olympiakos: 3-0

Porto – Olympique Marseille: 3-0

– Group D

Midtjylland – Ajax: 1-2

Atalanta – Liverpool: 0-5

-Group E

Chelsea – Rennes: 3-0

Sevilla – Krasnodar: 3-2

-Group F

Zenit – Lazio: 1-1

Club Brugge – Borussia Dortmund: 0-3

-Group G

Ferencvaros – Juventus: 1-4

Barcelona – Dinamo Kiev: 2-1

-Group H

Medipol Basaksehir – Manchester United: 2-1

Leipzig – Paris Saint-Germain: 2-1