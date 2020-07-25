Football: Lemina says good bye to Galatasaray fans

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Mario Lemina left Galatasaray after his loan spell at the Turkish Super Lig club ended.

The 26-year-old midfielder Saturday bid farewell to Galatasaray fans on his Instagram handle.

He expressed pride for wearing the Galatasaray jersey.

"Thank you very much to everybody, my team mates, manager and all employees. I love you heartily and wish to see you again. This story is not over here," he added.

The Gabonese player joined Galatasaray on loan from the English Premier League side Southampton in September 2019, scoring one goal in 28 matches.