Football: Lille beat Dijon with Yusuf Yazici's goal

ISTANBUL (AA) – Lille defeated Dijon with a 1-0 score Sunday in French Ligue 1's matchday 22 game.

Turkish international Yusuf Yazici scored the winning goal in the 29th minute at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Lille jumped to the top of the league table with 48 points, while Dijon remained in 19th place with 15 points.

– PSG's winning streak halted

Paris Saint-Germain's seven-game winning streak came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Lorient on Sunday.

Lorient's French midfielder Laurent Abergel scored the opening in minute 36 at Stade du Moustoir.

PSG's Brazilian superstar Neymar netted two penalty goals in the 45th and 58th minute, making the score 2-1.

DR Congolese forward Yoane Wissa leveled the game in the 80th minute.

In the stoppage time, Nigerian forward Terem Moffi netted a goal, and the game ended with a 3-2 score.

PSG are in the third spot with 45 points, while Lorient are currently in 18th place with 18 points.