Football: Man. Utd’s Telles tests positive for COVID-19

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Manchester United’s left-back Alex Telles tested positive for coronavirus, according to the English team’s manager.

"He’s been out now for a little while. He’s tested positive for the coronavirus. But he has no symptoms; he’s fine and we can’t wait to get him back," Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in a statement late Wednesday.

Telles, 27, was absent Wednesday from the Red Devil's matchday squad during a 5-0 UEFA Champions League victory against Germany's RB Leipzig.

The Brazilian previously played for Turkish club Galatasaray, Italy's Inter Milan and Porto.

He helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig title during the 2014-15 season.

Telles also helped Porto win the Portuguese top-tier Liga NOS titles in 2018 and 2020.