Football: Manchester City confirm 2 coronavirus cases

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – English football club Manchester City confirmed on Monday that Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez and French defender Aymeric Laporte have contracted the novel coronavirus.

"Both the players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus," the club said in a statement.

The 2020/21 English Premier League campaign will kick-off on Sept.12. Fulham will host Arsenal in London on the season-opening day.

The UK has so far confirmed 349,500 virus cases, including 41,640 deaths.

The government announced 2,988 new cases on Sunday, the highest figure since May 22.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that there could be a second spike if young people don't follow social distancing rules.

Last week, three players of France's Paris Saint-Germain also tested positive for the virus.