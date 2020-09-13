Football: Marseille beat PSG after 9 years in Ligue 1

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Olympique Marseille beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Sunday in their first league win over PSG since November 2011.

Playing at the Parc des Princes, Florian Thauvin found a goal in the 31st minute for Marseille and the team increased their points to six.

Five players were sent off with red cards after a mass brawl in stoppage time: Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Layvin Kurzawa from PSG and Marseille's Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto.

Rennes top the league with seven points, followed by Monaco and Lille with the same number of points each.

– Results in League 1:

Bordeaux – O. Lyon: 0-0

Montpellier – Nice: 3-1

St Etienne – Strasbourg: 2-0

Angers – Reims: 1-0

Dijon – Stade Brest 29: 0-2

Lorient – Lens: 2-3

Lille – Metz: 1-0

Nimes Olympique – Rennes: 2-4

Monaco – Nantes: 2-1