Football: Matteo Guendouzi tests positive for COVID-19

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has tested positive for COVID-19, his club announced on Thursday.

Guendouzi, who plays for German team Hertha Berlin on loan from England’s Arsenal, was tested after returning from international duty with France’s Under-21 side.

“There has been no contact with any Hertha players or staff. He is symptom-free and feeling well, but will now self-isolate for 10 days,” the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

The 21-year-old midfielder played 82 games during his two-year spell at Arsenal before moving to Hertha Berlin on loan earlier this month.