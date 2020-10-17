Football: Medipol Basaksehir get first Super Lig win

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Defending Turkish Super Lig winners Medipol Basaksehir earned their first league win Saturday in the 2020-21 football season beating Trabzonspor 2-0 in week five's away match.

The Istanbul club won at Trabzonspor's home Medical Park Stadium thanks to goals by Turkish midfielder Irfan Can Kahveci and Bosnian star Edin Visca.

Kahveci scored the opener in the 32nd minute with a low shot that beat goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

In the 54th minute, Visca clinched victory for the visitors as the Bosnian winger fired on goal. The ball hit the underside of the crossbar and went in.

Basaksehir secured the shutout to end a dismal start in the Super Lig, previously losing to Atakas Hatayspor, Galatasaray and Fatih Karagumruk, and drawing with Goztepe.

Basaksehir boosted their point total to four and is in the 18th spot in the standings.

Trabzonspor has 5 points and sits in the 14th position.

– Saturday's results:

Caykur Rizespor – MKE Ankaragucu: 5-3

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Demir Grup Sivasspor: 1-3

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Yeni Malatyaspor: 1-1

Trabzonspor – Medipol Basaksehir: 0-2