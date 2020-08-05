Football: Nathan Ake moves to Manchester City

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Manchester City said Wednesday they signed Dutch defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth on a five-year deal.

''Everyone at Manchester City is excited to welcome Nathan into the fold and we all hope he can have a long and successful period at the Club,” the club said.

Ake said he is happy to move to Manchester City.

''City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade,'' he said. ''Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree.''

In addition to Bournemouth, the 25-year-old defender played for Chelsea, Reading and Watford during his career.

He scored two goals in 30 matches for Bournemouth during the 2019-2020 season.