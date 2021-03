Football: Norway names squad for Turkey clash

By Mutlu Demirtastan

ISTANBUL (AA) – Norway's national football team on Friday announced its squad to play against Turkey in their 2022 World Cup European Qualifying game.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and RB Leipzig's Alexander Sorloth, along with Galatasaray's Martin Linnes have been called to the Norwegian squad for the Turkey game.

The match between Turkey and Norway has been moved to Spain's Malaga from Norway's capital Oslo due to travel restrictions against the novel coronavirus.

The match was scheduled to be played on March 27 at Ullevaal Stadium but will be played at La Rosaleda Stadium at 1700 GMT.

Turkey will take on the Netherlands, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, and Gibraltar in Group G of the European Qualifiers.

– Norway squad

Goalkeepers:

Rune Jarstein (Hertha Berlin), Andre Hansen (Rosenborg), Sten Grytebust (Copenhagen), Kristoffer Klaesson (Valerenga)

Defenders:

Birger Meling (Nimes), Haitam Aleesami (Rostov), Martin Linnes (Galatasaray), Jonas Svensson (AZ Alkmaar), Julian Ryerson (Union Berlin), Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic), Stefan Strandberg (Ural), Ruben Gabrielsen (Toulouse), Stian Gregersen (Molde), Marius Lode (Bodo/Glimt), Leo Ostigard (Coventry City)

Midfielders:

Fredrik Midtsjo (AZ Alkmaar), Mathias Normann (Rostov), Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria), Iver Fossum (Aalborg), Patrick Berg (Bodo/Glimt), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Sander Berge (Sheffield United), Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic), Jens Petter Hauge (AC Milan), Mats Moller Daehli (Nurnberg)

Forwards:

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Alexander Sorloth (Leipzig), Joshua King (Everton), Jorgen Strand Larsen (Groningen), Kristian Thorstvedt (Genk), Tokmac Nguen (Ferencvaros)

*Writing by Emre Asikci in Istanbul