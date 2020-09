By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish football club Galatasaray on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Oghenekaro Etebo from England's Stoke City on a one-year loan deal.

Etebo was on loan to Spain's Getafe last season and produced one goal in 11 appearances.

The 24-year-old also scored two goals and one assist in 51 games for Stoke City.

In 2018, the Nigerian midfielder had joined Stoke City from Portugal's CD Feirense for a transfer fee of €7.2 million ($8.5 million).