Football: Patrik Schick moves to Bayer Leverkusen

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Czech striker Patrik Schick joined Bayer Leverkusen of Germany, the club announced Tuesday.

"Bayer 04 have signed Czech Republic international Patrik Schick. The striker joins Leverkusen from top Italian club AS Roma on a five-year deal to 30 June 2025," said Leverkusen.

"Bayer 04 are a top club in the Bundesliga. And I'm very happy to be able to carry on in Germany and play for this club in Europe," Schick said in a statement.

Schick, who spent last season on loan to Germany's RB Leipzig, scored 10 goals in 22 matches.

The 24-year-old will wear number 14 for his new club.