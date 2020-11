By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Portuguese defender Pepe renewed his deal until 2023 with Portugal Primeira Liga side Porto, the club announced Wednesday.

Pepe had six assists and 11 goals in 149 games for Porto.

He helped Spain's Real Madrid win three UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cup trophies and two UEFA Super Cups.

The 37-year-old also played for Portugal's CS Maritimo and Turkey’s Besiktas.