Football: PSG superstar Neymar free of coronavirus

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – France's Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has announced that he is free of coronavirus.

"I went back to training, super happy #CORONAOUT," he said on Twitter Friday.

Joining PSG from Barcelona in 2017, Neymar scored 70 goals and 41 assists in 85 games.

Brazilian forward also won three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cup trophies, and two French League Cups with PSG.

On Sept. 2, French giants confirmed that Neymar and some of their players contracted COVID-19.