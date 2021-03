By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Rangers won their first Scottish Premiership title in ten years, after second-placed Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw over Dundee United on Sunday.

The club won their 55th league title with six games left in the league under the helm of Liverpool legend Steven Gerard.

Rangers collected 88 points, are now 20 points clear of Celtic as they are still unbeaten in 32 matches.