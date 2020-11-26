Football: Real Madrid beat 10-man Inter Milan

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 2-0 Wednesday in a UEFA Champions League Group B match.

Eden Hazard scored the opener for the Spaniards with a penalty goal in the seventh minute at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

The home side were down to 10 men in the 33rd minute as Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal was shown a red card for arguing with the referee.

An own-goal by Inter Milan's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi gave Madrid a 2-0 lead in the 59th minute.

Following the result, second-place Real Madrid has seven points, while Inter Milan remain at the bottom of the group with two points.

Monchengladbach hammered Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0 and the German side are at the top of the group with eight points.

– Wednesday's results:

– GROUP A:

Atletico Madrid- Lokomotiv Moscow: 0-0

Bayern Munich – FC Red Bull Salzburg: 3-1

– GROUP B:

Monchengladbach – Shakhtar Donetsk: 4-0

Inter Milan – Real Madrid: 0-2

– GROUP C:

Olympiakos – Manchester City: 0-1

Olympique Marseille – FC Porto: 0-2

– GROUP D:

Ajax – FC Midtjylland: 3-1

Liverpool – Atalanta: 0-2