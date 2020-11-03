Football: Real Madrid beat Inter Milan in first victory

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 3-2 in a Champions League Group B match Tuesday.

Real Madrid took the lead in minute 25 as French star Karim Benzema scored at Madrid's Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The lead was doubled when defender Sergio Ramos netted by header in the 33rd minute. Ramos has now scored 100 goals for the Spanish side.

Two minutes later Inter Milan pulled it within one with Lautaro Martínez's close-range goal.

The first half ended 2-1.

Inter Milan managed to equalize in minute 68 as Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic scored his team's second goal.

But in the 80th minute, Real Madrid found the winning goal with Rodrygo Silva de Goes' close-finish.

Real Madrid's first victory in the league saw it jump to third place in Group B with four points. Inter Milan are at the bottom of the group with two points.

*Tuesday's Results:

– Group A

Lokomotiv Moscow – Atletico Madrid: 1-1

Salzburg – Bayern Munich: 2-6

– Group B

Shakhtar Donetsk – Borussia Monchengladbach: 0-6

Real Madrid – Inter Milan: 3-2

– Group C

Manchester City – Olympiakos: 3-0

Porto – Olympique Marsilya: 3-0

– Group D

Midtjylland – Ajax: 1-2

Atalanta – Liverpool: 0-5