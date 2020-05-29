Football: Red Star win Serbian league title

By Kayhan Gul

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – Red Star Belgrade football club won a record 31st league title Friday in Serbia , beating Rad 5-0.

The victory sealed a third successive championship for Red Star three weeks before the end of the 2019-2020 season.

Red Star collected 72 points in 27 matches, 14 points ahead of second-place rival Partizan Belgrade.

The league was halted for more than two months because of the novel coronavirus but resumed with three matches Friday.

Players and staff celebrated the championship in a stadium without fans due to coronavirus fears.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli