Football: Relegation at stake as Super Lig nears end

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The 2019-2020 Turkish Super Lig season will come to an end this weekend with four teams fighting to stay in the league.

In the opening match of the week on Friday, Fraport TAV Antalyaspor will host Galatasaray at Antalya Stadium.

Medipol Basaksehir have already been crowned Super Lig champions last week for the first time in their history.

Second-place Trabzonspor have 62 points, two points ahead of Demir Grup Sivasspor on the table.

Besiktas can still catch Sivasspor to finish the season at the third spot. The Black Eagles collected 59 points in 33 matches.

– 4 teams in race to stay in Super Lig

MKE Ankargucu have already been relegated from the Super Lig to the bottom of the table as two teams from Yukatel Denizlispor, BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor, Caykur Rizespor, Hes Kablo Kayserispor will join the Ankara club in the 2nd-tier TFF First league next season.

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor and Hes Kablo Kayserispor are in the relegation zone; each club has 32 points.

Caykur Rizespor and Yukatel Denizlispor each collected 35 points and a draw for both clubs will be enough to survive.

– Super Lig Week 34 fixtures are as follows:

July 24:

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Galatasaray

July 25:

Goztepe – Demir Grup Sivaspor

Genclerbirligi – Besiktas

Yukatel Denizlispor – Ankaragucu

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – Aytemiz Alanyaspor

Hes Kablo Kayserispor – Trabzonspor

BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor – Gaziantep FK

Fenerbahce – Caykur Rizespor

July 26:

Kasimpasa – Medipol Basaksehir