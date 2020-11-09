Football: Results in top 5 European leagues

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Defending champions Liverpool drew 1-1 with Manchester City Sunday in the highly anticipated match of the English Premier League.

Liverpool took a 1-0 lead with Mohamed Salah's penalty but Gabriel Jesus scored the equalizer at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United ended the poor form after beating Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

Aston Villa defeated Arsenal 3-0 in an away game while the leaders Leicester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at home.

Tottenham Hotspur moved to second spot in the standings after they sealed a 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Chelsea secured a 4-1 win over Sheffield United to gain four consecutive wins in all competitions.

– Real Sociedad gain 5th successive victory in La Liga

After beating Granada 2-0, Real Sociedad recorded their 5th consecutive win to remain top of La Liga.

Reigning champions Real Madrid suffered their second defeat this season in the league as they lost 4-1 to Valencia in an away game.

Barcelona hammered Real Betis 5-2 at home to end their poor performance while another title contenders Atletico Madrid thrashed Cadiz 4-0 at home and Villarreal defeated Getafe 3-1 in an away match.

Real Sociedad increased their points to 20 to sit top of the table, followed by Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

– Juventus draw 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's extra-time goal helped AC Milan salvage a point against Verona as they drew 2-2 at home.

Juventus dropped critical two points after they drew 1-1 against Lazio with Felipe Caicedo's goal at the last minute.

Another title contenders Roma defeated Genoa 3-1 while Napoli beat Bologna 1-0 in an away match.

– Bayern Munich secure remarkable 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich sealed their 5th consecutive league win by beating Borussia Dortmund 3-2 as Bayern now lead Bundesliga with 18 points.

Having collected 16 points so far, RB Leipzig hammered Freiburg 3-0 at home.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 4-3 at home.

– PSG seal their 8th consecutive win in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Rennes 3-0 to extend their winning run to 8 matches in Ligue 1, they are at the top of the table with 24 points.

Lille were beaten by Brest 3-2 while Turkish international forward Burak Yilmaz scored two goals despite his efforts could not avoid the loss for his team.

Olympique Marseille beat Strasbourg 1-0 meanwhile Olympique Lyon defeated Saint-Etienne 2-1 in Ligue 1.

PSG now lead the league, while Lille, Olympique Marseille and Rennes all continue to chase the leaders in the standings.