Football: Roma forward Dzeko recovers from COVID-19

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Edin Dzeko of Italian football club Roma tested negative for coronavirus, the footballer confirmed on Monday.

"Finally, negative! I can’t wait to get back in training with my teammates and help them playing so well," Dzeko said on Twitter.

On Nov. 6, the Bosnian player announced he had contracted coronavirus.

The 34-year-old joined Roma in 2015 from the English club Manchester City.

He won two Premier League titles (2012 and 2014) with Man City and helped Wolfsburg win the 2009 German Bundesliga championship.

Dzeko also was a part of Bosnia and Herzegovina squad during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.