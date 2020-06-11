Football: Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-0 in Seville Derby

By Emre Asikci
ANKARA (AA) – Sevilla defeated Real Betis 2-0 Thursday in the Seville Derby following a three-month break due to the novel coronavirus.
Both sides were unable to break a scoreless deadlock in the first half.
In the second half, however, the home team found the goal with Lucas Ocampos as he successfully converted a penalty in the 56th minute.
Sevilla's other goal came from midfielder Fernando Reges in the 62nd minute, making it 2-0.
With this victory, third-placed Sevilla now has 50 points, while Real Betis sits in 12th place in the league table with 33 points.
The match was held behind closed doors at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.
Week 28 fixtures in La Liga are as follows:
– Friday:
Granada vs Getafe
Valencia vs Levante
– Saturday:
Espanyol vs Alaves
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
Leganes vs Real Valladolid
Mallorca vs Barcelona
– Sunday:
Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid vs Eibar
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna