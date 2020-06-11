Football: Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-0 in Seville Derby

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Sevilla defeated Real Betis 2-0 Thursday in the Seville Derby following a three-month break due to the novel coronavirus.

Both sides were unable to break a scoreless deadlock in the first half.

In the second half, however, the home team found the goal with Lucas Ocampos as he successfully converted a penalty in the 56th minute.

Sevilla's other goal came from midfielder Fernando Reges in the 62nd minute, making it 2-0.

With this victory, third-placed Sevilla now has 50 points, while Real Betis sits in 12th place in the league table with 33 points.

The match was held behind closed doors at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Week 28 fixtures in La Liga are as follows:

– Friday:

Granada vs Getafe

Valencia vs Levante

– Saturday:

Espanyol vs Alaves

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal

Leganes vs Real Valladolid

Mallorca vs Barcelona

– Sunday:

Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Eibar

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna